Pints for Pups celebrates DOGust First

MADISON (WKOW) -- In honor of Aug. 1 being the universal birthday for shelter dogs, Pints for Pups hosted an event to find furry friends a new home.

Pints for Pups is a fundraiser in which every dollar spent on a pint, goes directly towards Underdog Pet Rescue. Underdog Pet Rescue and Next Door Brewing Company partnered together to serve beer and dog biscuits and featured adoptable dogs for people to foster.

Underdog Rescue accepts all breeds of animals and foster volunteers keep them until they're adopted. Since they don't have a shelter, they take advantage of events like this.

Underdog Rescue volunteer, Michelle Borkovec said, "There are thousands of dogs that are killed in shelters every year because there isn't room. Our mission is to get those animals out of shelters and into homes."

Borkovec told 27 News Underdog Rescue had an increase of applications and adoptions during 2020, which she says is related to the pandemic, because once people begin returning back to work, many of those dogs were returned.

"Unfortunately, some of them came back to us when people went back to work. But in general, we've seen an uptick in adoptions as people stay at home," said Borkovec.

Mandy Marten used to work at Next Door Brewing Company and decided to attend a Pints for Pup event three years ago. She adopted her furry friend, Lucky and encourages others to adopt rather than breed.

"I feel like [this is] probably the most rewarding experience I've ever done. He had to get his leg amputated. And he also had heartworm, so it was really trying the first few months because he had to be on low activity because of his leg," said Marten. "But he has blossomed into this big hearted boy, he used to be super shy and nervous. And now he loves everyone."

Next Door Brewing Company hopes to have another Pint for Pups event in the fall or make it an annual summer event.