Pleasant, hazy & dry start to August

MADISON (WKOW) - Another morning of waking up to some foggy and hazy conditions for most across southern Wisconsin. The fog is already clearing a bit, and so will some of the haze today!

Winds are coming from the north, and a bit breezy with sustained speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

This is helping push the wildfire smoke from Canada out of the region, with areas to the north and very west of the state seeing almost complete clearing. In southern Wisconsin, the smoke won't be near as high as what was experienced Saturday although low amounts will be in place most of the day.

It's possible we get another resurgence of smoke, hazy skies returning Monday.

An Air Quality Warning still remains in place for southern Wisconsin, in effect until Noon today. Those who could be impacted most by these conditions include the elderly, children, anyone with cardiac or respiratory issues.

A cold front pushed through Saturday evening/night, bringing in this 'cooler' air mass.

Temperatures are 'cooler' than average for this time of year. Highs are expected to be in the mid-70s today, just a tad cooler than Saturday's high.

Not only will it be very mild and comfortable with the temperatures, dew points will also be very comfortable! Values will remain in the low-to-mid 50s. Dry air will remain in place through the start of the week.

The first week of August looks very dry, with a decent amount of sunshine and just some high passing clouds.

Temperatures will remain fairly mild and in the 70s, with 80s likely returning by mid-week. Warm by Friday.