Police: One dead after a fatal moped crash in Verona

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Verona Police Department responded to a moped-style scooter crash Saturday that left one 79-year-old man dead.

Police received reports of a scooter crashing into the curb at the intersection of County Trunk Highway PB and County Trunk Highway M just after 7 p.m.

The Verona Fire Department and Fitch-Rona EMS also responded to the scene to assist.

According to officers, the driver was the sole occupant, and he was thrown from the scooter.

The department said he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Verona Police Department asks anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at (608) 845-7623.

The name of the victim will be released by Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.