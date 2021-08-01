Wisconsin State Rep. makes a splash to advocate for clean water

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local businesses partnered up with Clean Wisconsin to raise awareness about the importance of clean water, by dumping locals in a dunk tank.

Clean Wisconsin works on clean water for the entire state of Wisconsin. With recent rain damage from storms, President and CEO of Clean Wisconsin, Mark Redsten, emphasizes the importance of clean water.

"The connection between clean drinking water and climate change is increasingly apparent to people. Here in Madison, we've had huge storm events that have brought all sorts of pollution and contamination into our lakes," explained Mark Redtsen. "But they've also created all sorts of economic disruption to our streets and to homes, and people have had all sorts of economic disruption because of the huge rain events that are happening in Wisconsin and in Madison."

Redsten believes dunking people in clean water highlights the need for clean water.

"The importance of clean drinking water is obvious for everybody here in Wisconsin, whether it's having safe clean drinking water that we all like depend on and expect in our state, or it's like being able to go and jump in the water here in Lake Mendota or Lake Monona," said Redsten.

Wisconsin State Representative, Francesca Hong, signed up alongside nine other people to get dunked in the tank.

"I couldn't pass up an opportunity for folks to come out and and really come together, put politics aside and, make this about sustainability, which is one of the most important issues facing us right now," said Hong. "We've got young folks out here we've got old folks, we got people from all different backgrounds that care about the future of our earth and and I hope the climate justice continues to stay at the forefront and continue to be a community issue that everyone can partake in."

All proceeds from making splashes in the dunk tank, to buying shirts were given to Clean Wisconsin to create a more sustainable lifestyle for Wisconsin.

"Clean drinking water is a fundamental part of what everybody wants here in Wisconsin, and it's what sort of makes Wisconsin great," said Redsten.