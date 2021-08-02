A quiet setup with wildfire smoke resurgence

MADISON (WKOW) - August is starting off with some beautiful, mild, dry weather.

The trend continues through most of the work week, with majority of the days expected to be mostly sunny and dry.

Dew points are very comfortable, with values in the 50s. Humidity likely doesn't rise back into the 60s until Friday, feeling humid weather once again potentially over the weekend.

More mid-high level clouds are starting to show Monday afternoon, but the blue skies are back for a little while.

Wildfire smoke from Canada likely invades southern Wisconsin again, but not until Monday night and more noticeably on Tuesday. Medium to high coverage of smoke, hazy skies is likely Tuesday.

As for temperatures, highs continue in the 70s Monday likely reaching a mid-upper 70 value.

Highs return to 'average' values Tuesday for this time of year, low 80s, with a gradual warmup into the weekend.

Values stay in the mid-80s most of the week, with the upper 80s likely returning over the weekend. During that time, humidity will rise and shower and storm chances will return.