Advocates end settlement talks with US over asylum curbs

12:46 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups say they are ending settlement talks with the Biden administration over a demand to lift a pandemic-related ban on families seeking asylum in the United States. The impasse resumes a legal battle before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington over emergency powers to expel migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds it prevents spread of the coronavirus. Under Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law, the administration has banned many families and nearly all single adults from seeking asylum. Unaccompanied children have been exempted.

Associated Press

