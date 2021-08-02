At an extraordinary Olympics, acts of kindness abound

TOKYO (AP) — In an extraordinary Olympic Games where mental health has been front and center, acts of kindness are everywhere. The world’s most competitive athletes have been captured showing gentleness and warmth to one another. They’ve been celebrating, pep-talking and wiping away each another’s tears of disappointment. A surfer jumped in to translate for the rival who’d just beaten him. Long-jumping friends agreed to share a gold medal rather than move to a tiebreaker. Two runners fell in a tangle of legs, then helped each other to the finish line.