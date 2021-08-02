Bailey Barry — Account Executive

Contact Info

Cell phone: 608-728-1333

Email: bbarry@wkow.com

Bailey Barry is a Janesville, Wisconsin native. Her career started in real estate where she worked alongside clients in Southern Wisconsin. She then transitioned to Kerry for 4 years as a Supply Chain Coordinator where she was able to expound on her career through analyzing international orders and shipping needs. She has come to WKOW excited to pursue new passions in advertising and marketing.

In her free time, Bailey enjoys spending time with her family and puppy Cash. She spends most of her summer boating and enjoying her family's lake house in Townsend, Wisconsin. You can often find her reading on her porch and watching the sunset.

Bailey is a hard-worker and efficient in everything she does. Her drive for success is apparent and is a great addition to our team.