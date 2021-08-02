Belarus sends reporter to prison over deleted chat messages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus has convicted a journalist of insulting the president in messages in a deleted chat group and sentenced him to 1 1/2 years in prison, the Belarusian Association of Journalists says. The verdict in the case against comes as part of a massive crackdown that Belarusian authorities have recently unleashed on independent media and human rights activists. A total of 29 Belarusian journalists remain in custody either awaiting trial or serving their sentences. The charges against journalist Siarhei Hardziyevich were brought over messages in a chat group on the messaging app Viber which was deleted last year. Hardziyevich, who worked for a popular regional news outlet, The First Region, has maintained his innocence.