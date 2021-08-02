Birth and death at a Beirut hospital hit in blast a year ago

BEIRUT (AP) — It’s been a year since one of the largest non-nuclear explosions erupted at a port warehouse in Beirut. The blast destroyed entire neighborhoods and killed 214 people, including 22 at the nearby St. George Hospital. Every moment of that day remains engrained in the minds of those who lived through it. Many still struggle with the physical and psychological trauma. Some wrestle with the loss of a loved one, and some try to grasp what it means to have survived. Edmond Khnaisser’s wife was giving birth at St. George when the blast tore through the building. He describes it both as the “happiest moment in my life and the ugliest.”