Bobby Portis confirms on social media he’s staying with Bucks for at least one more season

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- It's possible Bobby Portis left money on the table but he appears to have opted for a chance at a repeat by resigning with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks key role player confirmed on social media that he's staying in Milwaukee. Posting "Proud to call Milwaukee my home. Wouldn't want to be no where else! #UNDERDOG. To the fans, thank you for your continued support. Now let's get it!"

The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania was the first to report the parameters of the deal. It's a reported 2-year deal worth $9 million with a player option. The deal appears to be made using the non-Bird exception, meaning the team could offer him 120% of his 2019/2020 salary.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

This move means the Bucks still can use their $5.9 MLE to sign another player.

There were reports in recent days that Portis would have significant interest from around the league. Potential salary numbers would have been in the range that would have been nearly impossible for the Bucks to get to.

Instead, Portis decided to return to the team who helped him build up his career.

Portis averaged 11 points a game. He shot 52 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3 last season, according to Basketball reference.

In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, a clinching victory for the Bucks, Portis scored 16 points.