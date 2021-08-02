Dane County Sheriff swears in 12 new deputies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Twelve new deputies are on the job in Dane County.

On Monday, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett led a swearing-in ceremony for the new Dane County Sheriff’s deputies. They include:

Gabriella Carley, 22 of Sun Prairie, WI

Lucas Middleton, 23 of Madison, WI

Corey Mundy, 28 of Chicago, IL

Hunter Lieffort, 23 of Sun Prairie, WI

Noah Meinholz, 22 of Kansasville, WI

Shane Streit, 27 of Platteville, WI

Michael Collins, 32 of Metamora MI

Kenneth Mulhollon, 51 of Lake Geneva, WI

Jonathan Vega Roman, 28 of Portage, WI

Skyler Quade, 26 of DeForest, WI

Ryan Brockman, 39 of Fort Atkinson, WI

John Young, 29 of Beloit, WI

Sheriff Barrett, who worked for years as an officer before becoming Sheriff, told the new deputies the job entails more than just law enforcement.

"I was a social worker, I was a marriage counselor, I was animal control, I was a mental health worker, I was a paramedic, I was a weather watcher," Barrett said. "We were trained to watch and look for funnels, we did everything. And so when we refer to ourselves as law enforcement officers, I think that limits what we really do."

Some of the new deputies will go straight to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail Academy, while others will start their training in the Law Enforcement Academy. Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will receive on the job training and will serve a two-year probationary period.

The Sheriff's Office says the positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year.