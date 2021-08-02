Dennis Kotnour — Account Executive

Dennis was born and bred in Madison, just a short distance from WKOW! A Madison Memorial Spartan and Eau Claire Blugold with a degree in Marketing. He began his career as an intern at Z-100 in Eau Claire and moved back to Madison to work for the Shockley’s at 94.9 WOLX.

After 8 years honing his marketing skills in radio advertising, Dennis and his wife, Mary Beth, opened “Healthy Inspirations”, a weight loss and lifestyle program that served Madison-area residents for 17 years. Throughout those years as business co-owners, Dennis and Mary Beth (a nurse) still found time to raise 2 boys and 2 girls - and stay married!

Post-business ownership led him back into radio advertising, where he was able to apply what he learned in business to the benefit of his clients. He says, “It’s a different set of lenses when you’re the one writing the checks”.

He is now enjoying what he hopes to be the last stop in his marketing career – a position as Account Executive at WKOW.

When he is not developing marketing strategies and creative campaigns, Dennis spends time with family, attending his kids’ sporting events and working to keep up with seemingly endless chores around the house. After that, he enjoys fishing, camping, golfing, coaching soccer and taking weekend trips.

Let Dennis help you maximize your “marketing resources” and generate an ROI that makes you smile!