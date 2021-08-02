DNC invites Milwaukee to apply for hosting 2024 National Convention

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee has the opportunity to again be the host of the Democratic National Convention.

Check out all of our political coverage here.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirms in an email to 27 News that they got an invitation from the DNC.

"Based on its designation of Milwaukee as the 2020 convention host, the Democratic National Committee certainly has a positive impression of our city," Barrett's statement reads. "I appreciate the invitation they’ve extended, and I will answer that Milwaukee remains interested in being a national political convention site. The formal process of assembling a bid for the 2024 Democratic National Convention requires quite a number of partners here in Milwaukee, and I will be consulting with those partners as we make decisions about moving forward.”

Milwaukee was chosen to be the host of the 2020 National Convention, which ended up being mostly virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee, and any other city invited to apply, has until October 1st to make initial contact before continuing the bidding process.