Father, daughter drown in Petenwell Lake in Adams County

TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a father and daughter drowned in Petenwell Lake on Sunday.

Investigators say a family was swimming on the lake on Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m. when witnesses reported a father and daughter had jumped into the water and didn't come back up. The father had jumped in to help several children who had gone into the water but were struggling to swim.

Witnesses also jumped into action to help some of the children to safety but weren't able to reach to the father and daughter.

The bodies of Andrew Nett, 41 and his 13-year-old daughter were recovered Monday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Big Flats Fire Department, Necedah Fire & Rescue, Rome Fire Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.