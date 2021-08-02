Fears over impunity grow as Haiti probes president’s slaying

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haitian police have detained more than 40 suspects in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse, but many people fear the country’s crumbling judicial system could result in the assassination going unpunished. Interrogations are continuing, while dozens of suspects, including a former rebel leader and an ex-Haitian senator, are still at large. But the judicial process has already hit significant snags, among them death threats and allegations of evidence tampering. Experts and even Haitiian government’s ombudsman agency warn that the country faces many challenges to properly handle such a complicated case.