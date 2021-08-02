Germany to offer COVID-19 shots for all kids over 12

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older. The government’s push to get Germany’s youth vaccinated comes two months after the European Medicines Agency recommended that the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech be expanded to children 12 to 15. So far, however, the country’s standing committee on vaccination has been reluctant to give the go-ahead for all youngsters and only explicitly recommended the vaccination for the age group between 12 and 16 if they suffer from certain chronic illnesses. But pressure has mounted to vaccinate more young people as schools across the country are starting to open again after the summer vacations.