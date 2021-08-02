Hader added to COVID-19 injured list, John Axford added to active roster

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As yet another relief pitcher heads to the COVID-19 list, the Milwaukee Brewers may turn to an old face to keep up their torrid pace.

For more of our Brewers coverage, click here.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the Brewers said the All-Star closer Josh Hader is now on the COVID-19 injured list, joining fellow relievers Jake Cousins, Hunter Strickland and Jandel Gustave, along with two-time MVP Christian Yelich.

Despite these significant losses, the Brewers have won seven of their last nine games and are still in pole position to make the playoffs.

Additionally, shortly after acquiring him from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash, the Brewers added former closer John Axford to the active roster. Axford began the season in the broadcast booth for Toronto, before moving to their AAA affiliate and pitching well (11.2 innings, 0.77 ERA, 15 strikeouts).

At time of writing, Axford is still with the Brewers' AAA affiliate in Nashville.