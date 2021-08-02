Israeli defense chief: Alleged Iran attack an ‘escalation’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says Iran’s alleged attack on a merchant ship off the coast of Oman last week was “a stepping-up of the escalation” of hostilities by Iran, and called for international action. Benny Gantz addressed Israel’s parliament on Monday and said the drone strike on the MV Mercer Street that left two dead was “in violation of international law and human morality.” The United States, Britain and Israel have blamed Iran for the fatal attack on the Israeli-linked oil tanker. Iran denies involvement. While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Iran and its militia allies have used so-called “suicide” drones in attacks previously. He