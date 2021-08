MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- John Axford is a member of the Milwaukee Brewers once again.

The closer was acquired via a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Franchise single-season saves leader @JohnAxford has been acquired from Toronto in exchange for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/khUjxHP1PU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 2, 2021

Axford pitched for Milwaukee from 2009-2013 and holds the Brewers' team record for most saves in a single season with 46, that came in 2011.

He last pitched in the majors in 2018, and signed a minor league deal with Toronto after pitching for Team Canada in Olympic qualifying.