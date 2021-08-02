Madison’s gas average is below state, national average

MADISON (WKOW) — Although gas prices overall continue to remain higher than prices in 2014, Madison drivers are facing lower prices than that of drivers in other areas of Wisconsin, or the nation.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Madison is $2.97. Although, prices in the area range from as low as $2.79 to as high as $3.29.

In comparison, Wisconsin's average for a gallon of gas is $3.04, and the national average is $3.16.

Even when comparing to nearby cities, Madison's gas prices are the lowest. Currently, Milwaukee has a $3.02 average and Rockford a $3.29 average.

According to GasBuddy, the elevated prices are due to high demand for the product in the U.S.

"According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week's record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we'll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day."