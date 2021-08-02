Man drowns in Geneva Lake after jumping in to save son

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- A man drowned in Geneva Lake Sunday after jumping into the water from a boat, according to police.

According to a news release from the police department, Antonio Delasancha Jr. was driving a boat pulling a tube with his two daughters on it. One of them fell off the tube and he circled back to pick her up, when his son jumped off the boat into the lake.

Delasancha's son was wearing a life jacket, but he drifted away from the boat and began to struggle in the water. Delsancha jumped in the water without a life jacket in an attempt to retrieve him, but he went under the surface while swimming toward him and did not come back up.

Rescue efforts went on for 40 minutes, and a recovery operation located his body. However, he was not recovered until the next morning due to safety concerns.