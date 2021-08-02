Mild start to month with hotter conditions ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - We have a pleasant stretch of weather ahead, but we do stay dry.



SET UP

A dominant area of high pressure overhead keeping our weather pattern quiet. As this high moves east with winds rotating clockwise around this system, our flow will shift from the west and then south causing an incremental warm up through the weekend.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and pleasant with a cool start in the 50s ahead of highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. High temps are similar to what we had Sunday.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear in the mid 50s.



TUESDAY

Sunny and seasonal in the low 80s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s, but humidity levels stay low.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny in the low to mid 80s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and a bit humid with highs in the mid 80s and an isolated shower or storm possible.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and humid with hotter conditions in the upper 80s.



A few showers and storms possible at night.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a few storms possible.