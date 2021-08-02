Mild start to month with hotter conditions ahead

Mild start to month with hotter conditions aheadUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - We have a pleasant stretch of weather ahead, but we do stay dry.
SET UP
A dominant area of high pressure overhead keeping our weather pattern quiet. As this high moves east with winds rotating clockwise around this system, our flow will shift from the west and then south causing an incremental warm up through the weekend.
TODAY
Mostly sunny and pleasant with a cool start in the 50s ahead of highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. High temps are similar to what we had Sunday.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY
Sunny and seasonal in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s, but humidity levels stay low.
THURSDAY
Mostly to partly sunny in the low to mid 80s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and a bit humid with highs in the mid 80s and an isolated shower or storm possible.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and humid with hotter conditions in the upper 80s.
A few showers and storms possible at night.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a few storms possible.