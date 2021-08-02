Skip to Content

Motorcycle driver taken to hospital by helicopter after crashing into deer

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle into a deer in Juneau County.

According to a news release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was driving his motorcycle down County Highway M in Clearfield Township at 9:17 p.m. Sunday when he hit the deer.

Nobody else was onboard with him, and he was taken by Medflight to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

At time of writing, there is no update on his condition. The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

