MSCR updates guidance, requires masking indoors

MADISON (WKOW) — Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR) is requiring masks indoors for staff and participants, regardless of vaccination status.

RELATED: Details of school days come into focus as MMSD announces fall mask policy

The update in masking rules is effective immediately. MSCR says the update in guidelines was made in consultation with MMSD, and took into consideration local and national COVID-19 recommendations.

The new guidelines state masking will not be required outdoors, but is recommended for those unvaccinated at all times. Physical distancing of three feet is to be maintained at all times.

More participant expectations can be found here.