New this week: ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Vivo’ and Streisand

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new collection of previously unreleased songs from Barbra Streisand and the new Netflix animated movie, “Vivo,” in which Lin-Manuel Miranda is a voice actor and provides original songs. On TV, Kal Penn’s name may be linked to a youthful passion for burgers courtesy of “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” but the Food Network says his “smarts” about cuisine in general made him the right host for the new contest show “Money Hungry.” There’s also the documentary “Val,” which culls together Val Kilmer’s many boxes of homemade tapes to give an intimate view of the actor’s life.