‘Operation Deer Watch’ begins

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - If you see any deer, the Wisconsin DNR wants you to let the department know about it, through Operation Deer Watch.

Between August and September, the department is asking Wisconsinites to report any doe, buck, or fawn sightings between dawn and dusk.

DNR surveys coordinator, Brian Dhuey, said this helps the DNR get an idea of what the deer population is throughout the state. He said the department also looks at the fawn-to-doe ratio to learn how many fawns were born this past year.



The data collected in each area is needed ahead of hunting seasons.

"It helps inform the county deer advisory councils which set the season frameworks and set antlerless quotas for the areas they may be hunting," Dhuey said.

You can help with Operation Deer Watch by filling out a survey online, which can be viewed by clicking here. You can also print a physical sheet to send in, which you can view by clicking here.