Over half of Wisconsin counties at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission risk

(WKOW) — Only a week ago, when the Center for Disease Control first announced new mask recommendations, no southern Wisconsin county was yet in a concerning place for COVID-19 transmission.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

At that time, only two counties had "high" transmission risk and nine had "substantial" transmission risk. This equates to about 15% of Wisconsin's 72 counties impacted by CDC guidelines.

In only a week, the number of counties in high or substantial transmission levels has changed significantly. Now, 10 counties have high transmission — including Milwaukee and all the surrounding counties. Another 34 counties have substantial transmission, including a significant portion of southern Wisconsin.

This means that now 61% of Wisconsin counties are subject to CDC masking and other COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

Of 27 News' viewing area, five counties have gone from moderate to substantial transmission: Dane, Rock, Columbia, Sauk, and Marquette.

Watch a time-lapse of the changes in transmission level over the course of a month in the CDC Data Tracker video below.