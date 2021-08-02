P.J. Tucker reportedly agrees to two-year deal with the Miami Heat

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)- Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward P.J. Tucker is reportedly leaving the Bucks and signing a two-year, 15 million dollar deal with the Heat.

Free agent PJ Tucker has agreed to a deal with the Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Tucker played in 43 games with the Bucks this past season. In the regular season, Tucker averaged just under 20 minutes per game, shooting 39.4 % from three point range, and averaging 2.6 point per game. Tucker was crucial to the Bucks postseason as his minutes increased to 29.6 per game. Tucker's defense on Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference semifinals was a big reason that the Bucks were able to defeat the Nets and eventually win the NBA Championship.