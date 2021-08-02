Ding! Ding! San Francisco’s cable cars are running again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s iconic cable cars were rolling and ringing their bells on the city’s hills again Monday after being sidelined for 16 months by the pandemic. At Powell and Market, one of the cable car’s stops, a line of people snaked around waiting to ride a car to Ghirardelli Square or Fisherman’s Wharf. Mayor London Breed said it will be free to ride the cable cars in August and asked people to be patient because the service won’t follow a regular schedule. The historic trolleys will resume full service and start charging a riding fee in September. About 17,000 riders packed onto the cable cars daily before they were parked in March 2020 as the city locked down.