Sen. Johnson promotes discredited vaccine skeptic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson once again drew criticism from the medical community Monday, this time after promoting the work of a notorious vaccine skeptic who's made a string of misleading statements throughout the pandemic.

Johnson tweeted Monday morning a message encouraging people to subscribe to the digital newsletter of former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson.

Alex Berenson has been a courageous voice of reason throughout the pandemic. As a result he has been censored. During his suspension on Twitter, you can find him on Substack, https://t.co/2gpmJe0vqL. He provides a valuable counter perspective to the group-think mainstream media. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 2, 2021

Berenson has previously said masks don't prevent the spread of COVID-19, similar to an assertion Johnson made in the spring when he said it was getting 'harder to support that masks actually work.'

Since the spring, Berenson has made a series of debunked claims about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines to receive Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Two days after Alex Berenson drew this sharp response from the Auschwitz Memorial, Sen. Ron Johnson encouraged people to subscribe to Berenson's online newsletter.

On Saturday, Berenson drew the ire of the Auschwitz Memorial, which is dedicated to educating people about the former Nazi concentration camp, by comparing pandemic-related restrictions to the Holocaust.

"At a bare minimum, we certainly shouldn't have leaders encouraging, draw attention to, putting more eyes on information that is, by the science, by the data, false," said UW Health Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof.

Johnson pushed the vaccine skepticism at a time when the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 98.4 percent of the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases in 2021 were in unvaccinated people.

"This is now really becoming a disease, primarily in the hospital, of the unvaccinated," said Dr. David Letzer, a Brookfield-based infectious disease specialist who chairs the Wisconsin Medical Society's COVID-19 task force.

Letzer said he worried any amplification of vaccine misinformation would further hurt efforts to improve vaccination rates as the Delta variant drives a sharp increase in new cases.

As of July 2, the 7-day average for new cases per day in Wisconsin was 76. As of Monday, it has increased to 797.

"I would love to take [vaccine skeptics] and have them around in the hospital and see the patients and the population we're seeing that are infected, that have serious illness," Letzer said.