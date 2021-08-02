Trump’s kingmaker status faces test in Ohio special election

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — The midsummer race for Ohio’s traditionally Republican 15th Congressional District wouldn’t typically get much national attention. But it’s suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement power, which he has wielded as a cudgel to silence opposition in the GOP. Last week, a Texas congressional candidate he backed was defeated in a special election, and the former president’s allies quickly shifted their attention to Ohio to ward off another embarrassing loss. Although low-turnout special elections aren’t perfect measures of his strength, a second loss in two weeks could chip away at Trump’s self-proclaimed kingmaker status heading into next year’s midterm elections.