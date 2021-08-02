Turkey battles wildfires for 6th day, EU to send planes

COKERTME, Turkey (AP) — Firefighters are battling to control blazes that tore through forests near Turkey’s beach destinations for the sixth day running, as water-carrying planes from the European Union prepare to join the containment efforts. The fires burning in parched conditions and strong winds since Wednesday have left eight people dead and forced residents and tourists to flee vacation resorts in boats. Many villagers lost homes and farm animals while a thick yellow haze hangs in the air in the affected regions. On Monday, a fire in Mugla reignited in strong winds, several hours after fire crews had made gains in containing it.