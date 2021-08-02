UN creates permanent body to address challenges of racism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution establishing a Permanent Forum of People of African Descent to provide expert advice on addressing the challenges of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance. The resolution adopted Monday by consensus by the 193-member world body also calls for the forum to serve as “a platform for improving the safety and quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent” and their full inclusion in the societies where they live. The resolution says that despite efforts to combat racism, instances and various forms of the scourges remain widespread and should be condemned.