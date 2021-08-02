Victim identified in deadly Rock County crash

TOWN OF FULTON (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a man who died in a crash Saturday evening in the town of Fulton.

According to a news release from RCME operations director Barry E. Irmen, Ricky Gilson of Janesville died in a crash near the intersection of US Highway 51 and West Arrowhead Shores Road.

Authorities first responded to the scene at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday, transporting Gilson to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Rock County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the crash.