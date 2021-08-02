Visitors of furry friends are now required to wear a mask

MADISON (WKOW) -- A week after Public Health Madison & Dane County recommends wearing masks inside, even for the vaccinated, Dane County Humane Society is requiring all visitors and staff members to wear masks.

"We consider ourselves really a community facility. We are open to the public, we have hundreds of volunteers, almost 100 staff members who are here to care for the animal. So it's really about protecting our community," said DCHS Director of Development and Marketing, Amy Good.

As soon as Public Health Madison and Dane County suggested wearing masks indoors, DCHS made the change to avoid any potential issues like last year's pre-pandemic scare.

"We did have it [DCHS] very restricted early on; it was only adoptions by appointment. And then we started opening up where we were allowing walk-ins as well, but now we are allowing an unlimited number of people in our building," said Good.

Despite 90 percent of their staff members being vaccinated, Good told 27 News they are not letting their guard down.

"We've always just been really following public health very closely, and kind of being in step with them. We've been doing different changes all along. And if we need to continue to make changes as we go to keep everybody safe, we certainly will," said Good.