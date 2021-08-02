Walworth County deputy ‘seriously injured’ attempting to stop impaired driver

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) — A Racine man is in custody following a high speed chase that injured two, including a Walworth County Sheriff's deputy.

According to the Walworth Sheriff's Office, the incident began after 1 am Sunday, when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle going 62 mph in a 25 mph zone in Lake Geneva. Authorities say the driver was also exhibiting signs of impairment.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle reportedly increased speeds to over 100 mph on Highway 120, and at one point turned off head and tail lights.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, Deputy Wayne Blanchard had set up behind a guardrail to deploy a tire deflation device. But, according to police, the vehicle lost control while approaching Blanchard, and struck the guardrail.

Both Deputy Blanchard and the passenger in the vehicle were injured. The passanger has since been released from the hospital, Deputy Blanchard is said to have serious injuries.

The driver has been identified as Tony Perales, a 25-year-old from Racine. He is facing four charges as a result of the incident: flee and eluding, operating while intoxicated causing great bodily harm, injury by intoxicated use of motor vehicle and operating without a driver’s license causing great bodily harm