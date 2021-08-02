White House: 70% of American adults have at least one COVID-19 shot

(WKOW) -- White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar announced Monday that 70% of Americans age 18 and up have at least partially completed their coronavirus vaccine series, with southern states lagging behind the rest of the country.

According to a tweet from Shahpar, 320,000 people are newly vaccinated as of Monday morning, the highest average since July 4. However, according to data from an ABC News story by Ivan Pereira, 12 states haven't broken a 60 percent vaccination rate, with almost all of them in the south.

Only 50 percent of adults in Mississippi have their first shot, the lowest mark in the country. Vermont leads the way at 86 percent.

"The seven-day average of new daily first shots administered peaked at 3.4 million on April 11 but it has declined to low of 217,884 on July 7, the CDC reported. Several states that had lagging vaccination numbers, however, saw a small jump in shots administered during the final weeks of July," Pereira said in the story.