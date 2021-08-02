Wisconsin Medical Society calls for health care entities to require COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's largest physician organization is calling on the state's health care entities to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

This call for vaccination requirements comes as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise, primarily driven by the Delta variant. It also comes soon after more than 50 major national medical groups made a joint statement calling for vaccine mandates for health care and long-term care employees.

“For months physicians have been encouraging everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination to protect themselves, their family and their community from this awful virus,” said Wisconsin Medical Society COVID-19 Task Force Chair David Letzer, DO. “We have been educating both our patients and the public on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and countering the inaccuracies portrayed in much of social media. In fact, our plea with the public is to help us move closer to herd immunity.”

According to the Wisconsin Medical Society, Wisconsin is seeing a resurgence in COVID-19, with an alleged 330% increase in the seven-day average for new confirmed cases in two weeks.

"At some point, all employers have to step up and start mandating vaccinations to protect their employees and customers,” Letzer said. “Because the Delta variant is two to three times more infectious than the original strain, the time has come to take this next step. We are calling on all health care organizations to mandate their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, barring rare medical contraindication.”