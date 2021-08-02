Wisconsin State Fair to open Thursday with a few changes

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- On Thursday, the Wisconsin State Fair opens for the first time in two years. And when you walk through the gates, you may notice a few changes.

Admission and parking are cashless. There will also be lots of hand sanitizing stations. The hours are also different this year: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., except for the final Sunday, when the fair closes at 10 p.m.

Many things at the fair will remain the same, and yes, you will be able to get a cream puff.

"I can't wait to see people on that opening day come in and get that puff and be able to watch them in the window being made. It's going to be a lot of fun," cream puffs co-director Tim Gill told WISN-TV. The cream puff pavilion will only have cream puffs this year and not any blue ribbon cookies or brownies.