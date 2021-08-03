At least 2 injured in Sweden shooting amid rise in violence

HELSINKI (AP) — Police say that at least two people have been injured in a shooting in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad. Swedish police received an alert on Tuesday afternoon that several loud bangs had been heard. According to preliminary information, no one was killed. There was no immediate information on the cause of the shooting, but it comes amid a rise in gun violence in the Scandinavian nation. A report by the Swedish national council for crime prevention said earlier this year that Sweden is the only European country where fatal shootings have risen significantly since 2000. The violence is attributed largely to organized criminal gangs.