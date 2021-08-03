Beloit Snappers host Opening Day 2.0 at new stadium

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Last season, Minor League Baseball teams couldn't host their home openers due to the season's cancellation. This season, the Beloit Snappers received the rare opportunity to host a home opener two times.

The Miami Marlins Advanced-A affiliate welcomed fans into their new ballpark, ABC Supply Stadium to close out the 2021 season and begin a new chapter for Snappers baseball.

Beloit manager and former major leaguer Mike Jacobs enjoys the spread out space it provides for the players.

"Ultimately, this is our office and to have an office like this to walk in is pretty awesome," said Jacobs. "The biggest thing I'm just happy for is for the guys. The guys to get to experience this and be a part of a new stadium."

Beloit Snappers owner and Wisconsin native Quint Studer helped make this become a reality. He's in awe seeing the project come to life in his home state.

"I just love that we created a happy place." said Studer. "And that's the whole goal from the beginning [was to] create a stadium where people are happy and having a great time. Ballparks like this are a melting pot [of a] neighborhood so I'm thrilled."

ABC Supply Stadium cost $37 million and can hold up 4,500 people.