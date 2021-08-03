CDC calls for more syringe access in WVa county hit by HIV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A report from the CDC and West Virginia health officials recommends that people who inject drugs in the state’s largest county should have expanded access to sterile syringes, testing and treatment in response to one of the nation’s highest spikes of HIV cases. The recommendation was released Tuesday even as a new state law that tightens requirements for needle exchange programs. The reports findings show there were 63 intravenous drug-related HIV cases in Kanawha County from 2019 through May 13 of this year. The surge was attributed at least in part to the cancellation of a needle exchange program.