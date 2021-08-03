China’s Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company Tencent Holdings says it will limit gaming time for minors and ban children under 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media article called games “spiritual opium.” Tencent’s pledge to curb gaming for minors came hours after the company’s stock plunged as much as 11% following a critique published by the Economic Information Daily, a newspaper affiliated with China’s official Xinhua News Agency. Tencent also called for the industry to control the gaming time for minors and discuss the possibility of banning students under 12 years of age from playing games.