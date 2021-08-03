Dearing, who brought swimming diversity debate, loses race

TOKYO (AP) — Coming into the Olympics, Alice Dearing made a huge impact in the debate over ways to make swimming a more diverse sport. She had hoped to further her efforts with a strong performance at the Tokyo Olympics, but it wasn’t to be. The first Black female swimmer to make the British team struggled to a 19th-place finish in the 10-kilometer marathon swimming event at Tokyo Bay. Still, she hopes her presence at the games and her support to win approval of the Soul Cap will lead to more people of color getting involved in the mostly white sport.