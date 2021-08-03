Doctor says Charles Woodson’s future includes saving lives

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Charles Woodson walked onto his covered patio to share some sources of pride with visitors. Two were expected and one was not. Woodson cradled the Heisman Trophy and Thorpe Award he won as a three-way, national championship player at Michigan. The former Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers defensive back also was holding the shoes and brace he wore after he was born with clubfoot. He overcame the deformity and went on to become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, who will be inducted about 100 miles from his hometown on Sunday.