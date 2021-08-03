Egypt president vows to increase price of subsidized bread

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has vowed to raise the price of government-subsidized bread. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Tuesday offered no further details on the amount or timing of the increase. It would be the latest in a series of austerity measures taken by his government in recent years to overhaul the country’s economy. El-Sissi says that bread would remain subsidized, but to a lesser degree. Twenty subsidized pieces of bread cost one Egyptian pound ($0.064), while a single piece of bread usually costs between a half pound to a pound on the regular market.