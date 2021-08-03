Eviction ban extended as tenant advocates slammed with requests for help

MADISON (WKOW) -- The calls for assistance immediately stacked up at the Tenant Resource Center when the calendar flipped to August. The end of a federal moratorium on evictions led to messages and applications doubling this week.

"We walked in Monday morning to about 300 waiting calls and about an equal amount of new applications for rental assistance," said Robin Sereno, Executive Director of the Tenant Resource Center.

Sereno, and tenant advocates in most of the U.S., were relieved when the Centers for Disease Control announced late Tuesday afternoon announced a two-month eviction ban for places with substantial or high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Right now, in the 27 News viewing area, the following counties fall within the levels of transmission outlined by the CDC: Dane, Rock (high), Columbia, Sauk, Richland, Marquette, Dodge, Jefferson and Adams.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) said he was hoping the CDC would come up with an extension as he said Congress would be unable to pass a new moratorium, citing a lack of votes in the Senate.

"At least if the agency can do something, that would help," Pocan said. "The problem is right now, there are probably not the votes with the Senate process of 60 votes."

Pocan called for landlords in the meantime to work with tenants to apply for assistance from local organizations and to hold off on pursuing eviction if they know the tenant is trying to secure relief money.

"Let's make sure anyone who really wants to do the right thing and not evict their tenants can connect their tenants to the money available," Pocan said.

Money available but people still confused

Pocan said Wisconsin had so far spent $322 million of the approximately $700 million the state is receiving for tenants and landlords who've fallen behind. He urged local governments to green-light funding for designated community groups immediately, saying they would be reimbursed soon.

Sereno said bureaucracy was the biggest hurdle facing the resource center, as well as trying to connect with people who need the help.

"For me, one of the obstacles is part of that bureaucratic process," Sereno said. "This is money coming from the federal government into the state into our local entities and then finally to an organization like the Tenant Resource Center."

Sereno said over the last five weeks, the resource center was providing about $1 million per week in relief. Sereno added the organization had millions more to give out and urged people to apply, noting they can seek funding for up to 15 months or rent aid dating back to March 2020.

Pocan said the state would start running radio ads in the next week or so to connect tenants with available resources.

In addition to helping people get caught up on rent, it was also vital for local governments to work with advocates to set up easy-to-access legal aid programs for low-income renters, as well as allowing people to receive forward rent - allowing them to pay rent ahead of time and providing additional peace of mind.

In September, Dane County's local distributor of federal rent relief will transition to Urban Triage. Sereno said the resource center was working with local officials to build a database of who've received money so far to avoid any duplicate payouts.