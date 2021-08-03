Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three of the former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from Derek Chauvin’s, who has already been convicted on state murder charges.

Attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao said in court filings Tuesday that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin.

An attorney for Thomas Lane also asked to join that request.

A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Thao and Thomas Lane in May, alleging they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority.

They’ll be arraigned in September and a trial date has not been set.