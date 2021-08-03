Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida has risen to an all-time high of 11,515 patients.

The data was released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It is used to track admissions and staffing shortages.

The figures also show 2,400 of those patients are in ICU beds. The previous day, the data showed there were 10,389 COVID-hospitalizations in the state.

The new number breaks a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. Last year, Florida hit its previous peak on July 23, with 10,170 hospitalizations.